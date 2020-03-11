Pedestrian seriously injured in Downtown crash overnight

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A pedestrian was seriously injured in a crash involving a vehicle in Downtown El Paso early Wednesday morning.

It happened at 2:42 a.m. at the intersection of Wyoming Avenue and Mesa Street near the new WestStar Tower construction site.

Emergency dispatchers confirm the pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. El Paso Police have now called their Special Traffic Investigation team to assist.

This is a developing story. Expect closures Downtown as police investigate the incident.