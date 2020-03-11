Pedestrian seriously injured in Downtown crash overnight

Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A pedestrian was seriously injured in a crash involving a vehicle in Downtown El Paso early Wednesday morning.

It happened at 2:42 a.m. at the intersection of Wyoming Avenue and Mesa Street near the new WestStar Tower construction site.

Emergency dispatchers confirm the pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. El Paso Police have now called their Special Traffic Investigation team to assist.

This is a developing story. Expect closures Downtown as police investigate the incident.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

KTSM Video Center

Forensic experts uncover more human bones at Juarez construction site

Thumbnail for the video titled "Forensic experts uncover more human bones at Juarez construction site"

Hanks Floorball team to represent U.S. in World Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hanks Floorball team to represent U.S. in World Special Olympics"

Housing Authority unveils new community in West El Paso

Thumbnail for the video titled "Housing Authority unveils new community in West El Paso"

Veterans take a stand against mental health stigma

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veterans take a stand against mental health stigma"

El Paso Airport wins service quality award

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso Airport wins service quality award"

Updated Mex Consulate San Diego

Thumbnail for the video titled "Updated Mex Consulate San Diego"
More Local