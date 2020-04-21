Overnight ramp closures from I-10 to US 54 are extended

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Texas Department of Transportation announced the extension of a previously announced closure, which will cause commuters traveling from Downtown to Northeast El Paso to plan extra time Wednesday morning.

The extension will be scheduled as follows:

Tuesday, April 21, at 9pm until Wednesday, April 22, at 10am

Ramp H, which connects eastbound I-10 to northbound US 54, will be closed to all traffic.

DETOUR: Continue on eastbound I-10, take Exit 24A (Trowbridge Drive), use the newly widened turnaround, enter westbound I-10 and take Exit 22B (US 54/Alamogordo/Juárez/Fort Bliss).

Crews will be working overnight on the widening of Ramp H. The extended closure is necessary to minimize vibrations that can negatively impact recently completed concrete work.

TxDOT Is also reminding motorists of two high-impact closures slated to take place later this week along US 54, which include:

Wednesday, April 22, and Thursday, April 23

When: Nightly from 9pm to 5am

Ramp M, which connects southbound US 54 to eastbound Loop 375, will be closed to all traffic.

DETOUR: Take Exit 21A (I-10 East/Van Horn), then take Exit 23B (US 62/180/Chelsea Street/Paisano Drive), turn right on Paisano Drive, turn left on Gateway Boulevard South.

Ramps N and O which connect Loop 375 to northbound US 54 will be closed to all traffic.

DETOURS: Eastbound traffic on Loop 375 should take Exit 56 (Fonseca Drive), turn left onto Fonseca and left onto westbound Loop 375. Westbound traffic on Loop 375 should take Exit 20 (US 54/US 62).

Crews will be working on drilled shafts.

Friday, April 24, from 9am to 4pm