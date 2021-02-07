One person dies in early morning crash in East El Paso

Traffic

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Photo by Miguel Paredes.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One person died in a single-vehicle crash in East El Paso early Sunday morning.

According to the El Paso Police Department, its Special Traffic Investigations Unit responded to the crash at Lee Boulevard and Montana Avenue, which was reported to the media at about 2:30 a.m. on Sunday morning.

EPPD reported that one person died in the crash; however, there is no further information about the victim at this time.

This is a developing story. This article will be updated as more information comes into our newsroom.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

El Paso father to receive kidney transplant after waiting years for donor

Couple recalls when fallen police officer Darian Jarrott stayed on side of highway for 3 hours helping them

Dunkin’ Makes Valentine’s Day Sweeter Than Ever with Pink Velvet and Mocha Macchiatos Paired with Heart-Shaped Donuts

Food Truck Fridays: Bold Burgers and Tacos

Food Truck Friday - Bold Burgers and Tacos

El Paso private school chooses to remain virtual

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link