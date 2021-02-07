One person dies in early morning crash in East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One person died in a single-vehicle crash in East El Paso early Sunday morning.

According to the El Paso Police Department, its Special Traffic Investigations Unit responded to the crash at Lee Boulevard and Montana Avenue, which was reported to the media at about 2:30 a.m. on Sunday morning.

EPPD reported that one person died in the crash; however, there is no further information about the victim at this time.

This is a developing story. This article will be updated as more information comes into our newsroom.