EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police say Special Traffic Investigators are looking into an overnight motorcycle crash on I-10 East at Copia.

It happened around 2 a.m. on I-10 East and involved only a single motorcycle according to police. The operator of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police have not said when I-10 will reopen. KTSM will update this story as additional information becomes available.