Motorcyclist seriously injured in Montana collision on Saturday

by: Patricia L. Garcia

Photo by Miguel Paredes, KTSM 9 News.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Special Traffic investigators with the El Paso Sheriff’s Office responded to a motorcycle crash that happened in Far East El Paso on Saturday afternoon.

According to the El Paso Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 4:45 p.m., deputies arrived at the 16700 block of Montana Avenue in reference to a motorcycle accident.

The motorcyclist was transported to a local area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No other information is available at this time. KTSM 9 News will bring you updates as more information comes into our newsroom.

