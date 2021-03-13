Motorcyclist seriously injured in Montana collision on Saturday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Special Traffic investigators with the El Paso Sheriff’s Office responded to a motorcycle crash that happened in Far East El Paso on Saturday afternoon.

According to the El Paso Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 4:45 p.m., deputies arrived at the 16700 block of Montana Avenue in reference to a motorcycle accident.

The motorcyclist was transported to a local area hospital with life-threatening injuries.



No other information is available at this time. KTSM 9 News will bring you updates as more information comes into our newsroom.