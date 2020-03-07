List of I-10 Connect project closures for March 8 to March 12

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The nightly trend of ramps and overpasses being shutdown as Texas Department of Transportation crews work on them in Central El Paso will continue this week.

Many of the closures will take place around the Spaghetti Bowl where U.S. 54 and Interstate 10 cross paths.

Here is a look at the closures according to TxDOT:

I-10 Connect

Sunday, March 8 and Monday, March 9

Nightly from 9pm to 5am

Ramp B which connects northbound US 54 to Gateway Boulevard North at Montana Avenue will be closed to all traffic

Ramp C which connects northbound US 54 to westbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic.

DETOUR: Continue on US 54, take Exit 23 (Cassidy Road/Fort Bliss), take Exit 22B (Pershing Drive) and use the newly widened Pershing Turnaround to enter southbound US 54. Follow signs to I-10, Juárez or Montana Avenue.

Crews will be removing temporary construction materials

Monday, March 9, from 9am to 4pm

The onramp from Gateway Boulevard North to I-110 at Paisano Drive will be closed to all traffic

DETOUR: Continue on Gateway North, turn right on SH 20 (Alameda), turn left on Raynolds.

Crews will be placing concrete curbs.

Monday, March 9

Nightly from 9pm to 5am

Eastbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic between Loop 478 (Copia Street) and Raynolds Street.

I-10 DETOUR: Take Exit 22A (Loop 478/Copia Street), continue on Gateway Boulevard East, re-enter eastbound I-10 at Raynolds.

US 54 DETOUR: Use the above detour, take Exit 24A (Trowbridge Drive), use the newly widened Trowbridge Turnaround to enter westbound I-10, take Exit 22B (US 54/Alamogordo/Juárez/Fort Bliss).

JUÁREZ DETOUR: Continue on Gateway East to Paisano and follow Paisano to the Bridge of the Americas.

Crews will be placing overhead bridge girders.

Tuesday, March 10, and Wednesday, March 11

Nightly from 9pm to 5am

Westbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic at US 54.

DETOUR: Take Exit 22B (US 54/Alamogordo/Juárez/Fort Bliss) turn around at Pershing Drive and following signs to I-10 or Juárez.

Crews will be removing temporary construction materials

Tuesday, March 10, and Wednesday, March 11

Nightly from 9pm to 5am

Southbound I-110 will be closed to all traffic between US 54 and US 62 (Paisano Drive).

DETOUR: Take Exit 20A (US 62/Paisano Drive). Autos may turn right on Paisano to access the Bridge of the Americas; Trucks must turn left and follow the marked truck detour.

Crews will be relocating temporary safety barriers.

Wednesday, March 11, and Thursday, March 12

Nightly from 9pm to 5am

Ramp N which connects eastbound Loop 375 to US 54 will be closed to all traffic.

DETOUR: Take Exit 59 (US 62/Paisano Drive/Coles Street), turn right on Paisano and take the I-10/US 54/Juárez, Mexico, exit.

Ramp O which connects westbound Loop 375 to US 54 will be closed to all traffic.

DETOUR: Take Exit 20 (US 62/Paisano Drive) and follow marked US 62 detours.

Crews will be relocated temporary safety barriers and working on a concrete bridge abutment.

High-Impact Overnight Closures Near US 54, US 62 (Paisano Drive) and I-110

Motorists Encouraged to Avoid Travel in This Area

Thursday, March 12, from 9pm to 5am

US 62 (Paisano Drive) will be closed to all traffic between US 54 and I-110

WESTBOUND DETOUR: Gateway Boulevard North to SH 20 (Alameda Avenue) to Loop 478 (Copia Street).

EASTBOUND DETOUR: Turn right on San Marcial Street, left on Delta Drive and left on Boone Street.

NOTE: Traffic accessing the Bridge of the Americas from I-110 and eastbound Paisano Drive will not be impacted.

The ramp which connects southbound US 54 to US 62 (Paisano Drive) will be closed to all traffic.

DETOUR: Eastbound Loop 375 to Exit 57 (Fonseca Drive), westbound Loop 375 to Exit 20 (US 62/Paisano Drive), then follow marked US 62 detours.

NOTE: When Paisano reopens on Friday morning, the westbound lanes will have shifted toward the median.

Crews will be relocating travel lanes on Paisano and temporarily converting Gateway South to a two way street. Marked detours will be in place, but motorists are encouraged to avoid travel in this area if possible.

Beginning Friday, March 13, and continuing for approximately four months

The ramp which connects southbound US 54 to US 62 (Paisano Drive) will be closed to all traffic.

DETOUR: Eastbound Loop 375 to Exit 57 (Fonseca Drive), westbound Loop 375 to Exit 20 (US 62/Paisano Drive).

Latta Street will be closed to all traffic at Paisano Drive for paving work.

DETOUR: Gateway Boulevard South which will be temporarily converted to a two way street.

This temporary change in traffic pattern is being implemented to ensure residents and emergency vehicles have access to the Findley/Latta neighborhood during the closure of Latta Street.

Zaragoza/Montwood Improvement Project

Wednesday, March 11 through Wednesday, April 1

Until further notice:

Zaragoza northbound right lane closure between Burger King and McDonalds.

Crews will be preparing roadway for pavement panels.

Sunday, March 8 (complete closure)

5 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Joe Battle Boulevard southbound complete closure at Montwood Drive and Zaragoza intersection.

Crews will be removing existing electric power lines.

Mall Braided Ramps Project

Monday, March 9 through Friday, March 13

7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Gateway Boulevard eastbound left lane closure at Hawkins Boulevard intersection.

Crews will be working on retaining walls.

Monday, March 9 through Friday, March 13

7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Gateway Boulevard westbound closure at Hawkins Boulevard exit ramp.

Crews will be working on concrete curb and gutter.

I-10 Ramp Improvements – Phase 2

Monday, March 9 through Thursday, March 12

9am to 4pm.

I-10 at Airway turnaround closed in both directions.

I-10 at Airway underpass North and Southbound right lane closure.

I-10 at Gateway East from Hawkins to Hunter/Viscount alternate lane closures.

Monday, March 9 through Thursday, March 12

9pm to 5am.

I-10 Eastbound from Hawkins to Hunter/Viscount full closure.

Detour – Exit Hunter/Viscount and re-enter to McRae.

Maintenance

Monday, March 9 through Friday, March 13

8am to 3pm

Robert E. Lee under IH10 between Gateway Blvd East and West complete closure.

I-10 Westbound between Airways and Downtown left lane closure.

I-10 Eastbound between Schuster and Robert E. Lee left lane closure.

I-10 Eastbound at MM 10, Redd Road entrance to MM 11, Mesa exit left lane closure.

Guardrail Repair Project

Thursday, March 12

9pm to 3am.

I-10 Westbound from Cotton to Mesa right lane closure with complete off-ramp closure at Mesa Exit 19 B.

Links to full lists of closures:

West Area Projects

I-10 Connect

East Area Projects