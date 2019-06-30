Last 27-hour closure of Go10 Project happening this weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The final 27-hour closure of the Go10 Project is set to take place this weekend, according to TxDOT.

The following roadways will close from 3 a.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday:

I-10 West will close completely between Executive Center Blvd (exit 16) and North Mesa. Detour: Motorists on I-10 West will exit at Executive Center Blvd, follow Executive Center Blvd to North Mesa Street (SH 20), then follow North Mesa Street (SH 20) to the North Mesa entrance ramp to re-enter I-10 West.

The Sunland Park entrance ramp to the main lanes of I-10 West will close.

The Schuster/UTEP entrance ramp to I-10 West will close.

Eastbound Paisano Drive (US 85) – in front of the auto dealerships – will close at Sunland Park Drive.

The west to east turnaround bridge at the Sunland Park overpass will close.

The Sunland Park flyover ramp will close.

Crockett Street access to Paisano Drive (US 85) will close.

Officials say crews will be removing temporary barrier walls, installing permanent guardrails, finishing pavement striping, and cleaning up during this time.

According to a news release, all roadways inside the Go10 Project limits will be in their final design and open to traffic once the closure lifts.