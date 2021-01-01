EPPD responds to collision with serious injuries

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Police Department’s Special Traffic Investigations unit is responding to a car collision that happened at Loop 375 and Executive late Thursday night.

Investigators with the STI unit closed I-10 East exit at Executive just before 10 a.m. on Thursday. Serious injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. We will update it with more information as it becomes available.

