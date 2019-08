EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Streetcar service has been powered down due to a damaged gas line, according to the El Paso Fire Department.

The department made the announcement via Twitter at about 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

The El Paso Streetcar service has powered down due to a damaged gas line in the area. The streetcar BUS will continue to service the route. An announcement will be made once service resumes. pic.twitter.com/ww0EXSM32H — El Paso Fire Department (@EPTXFire) August 15, 2019

Officials say the streetcar-inspired bus will continue to service the route in the meantime.

The El Paso Fire Department will announce when the El Paso Streetcar service resumes.