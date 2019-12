EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Interstate 10 West will have three lanes shut down at Airway at 5 p.m. today.

The Texas Department of Transportation announced the emergency closure which will affect rush hour traffic.

I-10 EMERGENCY CLOSURE THIS AFTERNOON! PLAN AHEAD!

– Three right lanes on I-10 West, traffic will exit Airway

– Three ramps will close: on ramps before/after Airway plus off ramp at Geronimo

– Estimated closure expected to be from 5pm- midnight for emergency bridge repair work pic.twitter.com/ralRcuApjx — TxDOT El Paso (@txdotelp) December 16, 2019

Three on-ramps before and after Airway will be closed as well as the Geronimo off-ramp, TxDOT said.

This closure may last until midnight.