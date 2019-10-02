El Paso Border Expressway is now complete and is set to open this Thursday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Drivers will now have an alternate route in West El Paso when the Border Expressway opens to traffic this Thursday afternoon.

The Border West Expressway will provide a more direct route for drivers traveling from west El Paso to the lower valley.

The Texas Department of Transportation report the expressway is 7.4 miles long, and is located south of and near I-10.

The new expressway will represent the completion of Loop 375.

Access to the expressway will be available from Sunland Park Drive, near Doniphan Road and Racetrack Drive, Executive Center Boulevard, Spur 1966, and Campbell westbound.

Although the Expressway was designed as a toll road, drivers will be temporarily allowed to drive the new expressway with no toll charges.

TxDOT urges drivers to pay close attention to signs, signals, and pavement markings.