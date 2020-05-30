Demolition of parts of I-110/US 62 interchange begins in Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas — Demolition work will begin this weekend on the middle level of the I-110/US 62 (Paisano Drive) interchange immediately north of the Bridge of the Americas.

Earlier this week, crews implemented permanent closures at several locations near the interchange. No left turns and no thru traffic are permitted at any of the traffic lights on the mid-level of the interchange. Eventually, right turns will be eliminated or reconfigured, too. Stevens Street between the Franklin Canal and Interstate 110 is closed permanently as well.

All traffic leaving the Bridge of the Americas will be temporarily required to turn right on US 62 (Paisano Drive) during the demolition work. Traffic on eastbound and westbound US 62 and southbound I-110 will not be impacted at this time.

When the project is completed, all motorized traffic will access the Bridge of the Americas via Interstate 110 — the short freeway spur connecting US 54 to the bridge. This will alleviate congestion on Paisano near the Chamizal National Memorial and the El Paso Zoo. Motorists are encouraged to begin adjusting to that eventual configuration now by following the marked “Juárez, México” detours which take traffic via the Pershing Drive Turnaround to US 54 to I-110.

Other closures will be in place in the coming weeks to accommodate demolition at this interchange and other work on the I-10 Connect Project:

Sunday, May 31, through Thursday, June 4

Nightly from 9pm to 5am

Southbound US 54 will be closed to all traffic between I-10 and Loop 375.

Southbound I-110 between US 54 and US 62 (Paisano Drive).

DETOUR: Take Exit 21A (I-10 East/Van Horn), from eastbound I-10 take Exit 23B (US 62/180/Chelsea Street/Paisano Drive), turn right on Paisano, turn right on SH 20 (Alameda Avenue), turn left on Loop 478 (Copia Street), turn right on westbound Paisano. Traffic bound for the Juárez should u-turn at Raynor Street and enter the Bridge of the Americas from eastbound Paisano.

Crews will begin demolishing parts of the I-110/US 62 interchange

Sunday, May 31, until Saturday, June 6

Continuous Closure

Ramp E which connects Gateway Boulevard South to southbound US 54 at Yandell Drive will be closed to all traffic. DETOUR: Enter southbound US 54 south of Pershing Drive



Crews will be conducting electrical work and staging girders on an overhead bridge.

Wednesday, June 3, and Thursday, June 4

Nightly from 9pm to 5am

Ramp H which connects eastbound I-10 to northbound US 54 will be closed to all traffic.

Gateway Boulevard East will be closed to all traffic immediately adjacent to Lincoln Park. DETOUR: Continue on eastbound I-10, take Exit 24A (Trowbridge Drive), use the newly widened turnaround, enter westbound I-10, take Exit 22B (US 54/Alamogordo/Juárez/Fort Bliss).



Crews will be placing girders on an overhead bridge.

Monday, June 1, through Saturday, June 6

Daily from 9am to 4pm

Alternating, intermittent closures will be in place on US 62/180 (Paisano Drive) at I-10.

Lane closures will be in place on Gateway Boulevard North between Trowbridge Drive and Pershing Drive.

Crews will be conducting electrical work.

The following long-term closures will continue without interruption:

Ramps F and G, which connect I-10 to Juárez at the Spaghetti Bowl, remain detoured through northbound US 54 to Pershing Drive until further notice.

Interstate 110, the short freeway spur leading to and from the Bridge of the Americas, remains closed to northbound traffic until further notice.

The ramp from southbound US 54 to US 62 (Paisano Drive) remains closed until further notice.

Both turnarounds under US 54 at US 62 (Paisano Drive) remain closed until further notice.

Intermittent closures on Gateway Boulevard East between Piedras Street and US 62/180 (Paisano Drive).

Intermittent closures will be in place on Gateway Boulevard West between Boone Street and Palm Street.

Intermittent closures will be in place on Durazno Avenue, Rosa Avenue and Uva Street.

Intermittent lane closures will be in place on US 54 between Loop 375 and Spur 601.

Intermittent lane closures will be in place on Gateway Boulevard East between Piedras Street and US 62/180 (Paisano Drive).

Lane closures will be in place on eastbound and westbound SH 20 (Alameda Avenue) at US 54 until further notice.

Lane closures will be in place on eastbound and westbound US 62 (Paisano Drive) between I-110 and US 54 until further notice.

Lane closures will be in place on Ramp D, which connects southbound US 54 to eastbound I-10 until further notice.

Lane closures will be in place on Ramp H, which connects eastbound I-10 to northbound US 54, until further notice.

Onramp and offramp closures may begin up to one hour earlier than stated times. All information is subject to change based upon weather and field conditions.

About I-10 Connect

The I-10 Connect project is at the intersection of Interstate 10 and US 54 in El Paso County. The project extends from I-10 to Loop 375 (Cesar Chávez Border Highway) and provides access to the Bridge of the Americas (BOTA) via I-110.

The $96 million project includes the construction of four new direct connectors, a full reconstruction of the I-110/US 62 (Paisano Drive) interchange, and removes exit ramps from US 62 to I-110. I-10 Connect will improve connectivity between I-10 and Loop 375, also providing an alternate route to I-10. It started February 19, 2019, and is expected to be complete in less than three years.

For more information, visit I10ConnectElPaso.com; you can also follow @I10ConnectEP on Facebook and Twitter.