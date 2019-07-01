Construction Closures: June 30-July 2, 2019

Traffic

by: TxDOT

Posted: / Updated:
TRAFFIC ALERT_1555888835347.JPG.jpg

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The following roadways are scheduled to close this week due to various TxDOT projects:

Until Monday, July 1 at 6 a.m.

  • I-10 West will close completely between Executive Center Blvd (exit 16) and North Mesa.
    • Detour: Motorists on I-10 West will exit at Executive Center Blvd, follow Executive Center Blvd to North Mesa Street (SH 20), then follow North Mesa Street (SH 20) to the North Mesa entrance ramp to re-enter I-10 West.
  • The Sunland Park entrance ramp to the main lanes of I-10 West will close.
  • The Schuster/UTEP entrance ramp to I-10 West will close.
  • Eastbound Paisano Drive (US 85) – in front of the auto dealerships – will close at Sunland Park Drive.
  • The west to east turnaround bridge at the Sunland Park overpass will close.
  • The Sunland Park flyover ramp will close.
  • Crockett Street access to Paisano Drive (US 85) will close.

Monday, July 1 and Tuesday, July 2 ( 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.)

  • I-10 West will close completely at Schuster
    • Detour: Drivers can exit at Schuster and re-enter the freeway at Sunland Park

Tuesday, July 2 ( 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.)

  • I-10 East will close completely from Hawkins to Viscount
    • Detour: Traffic must exit at Hawkins and re-enter the freeway at McRae

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story