Construction Closures: June 23-27, 2019

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The following portions of I-10 and other nearby roadways will close this week due to construction of various TxDOT projects.
Sunday, June 23 (3 a.m.) to Monday, June 24 (6 a.m.) (27-HOUR CLOSURE)
- The main lanes of I-10 West will close completely between Sunland Park (exit 13) and Redd Road.
- Detour: Motorists on I-10 West will exit at Sunland Park (exit 13), then follow the CD lanes westbound. Motorists may re-enter I-10 West using the Redd Road entrance ramp.
- I-10 will be closed in both directions at US-54.
- Eastbound detour: All traffic will take Exit 22B (US 54/Alamogordo/Fort Bliss/Juárez) and travel north on US 54, take Exit 23 (Cassidy Road), take Exit 22B (Pershing Drive), use the newly-widened turnaround at Pershing Drive, re-enter southbound US 54 and follow signs to their destination.
- Westbound detour: All traffic will take Exit 22B (US 54/Alamogordo/Juárez/Fort Bliss) and travel north on US 54.
- The North Mesa entrance to the main lanes of I-10 West will close.
- The Sunland Park entrance ramp to the main lanes of I-10 West will close.
Monday, June 24 (9 p.m. to 6 a.m.)
- The main lanes of I-10 East will close between the North Mesa exit ramp (exit 11) and the North Mesa entrance ramp.
- Detour: Motorists on I-10 East will exit at North Mesa (exit 11) and may re-enter I-10 East at the next entrance ramp.
- I-10 West will close between Schuster and Sunland Park
- Detour: Drivers must exit at Mesa
Tuesday, June 25 (9 p.m. to 6 a.m.)
- The main lanes of I-10 West will close between the North Mesa exit ramp (exit 11) and the North Mesa entrance ramp.
- Detour: Motorists on I-10 West will exit at North Mesa (exit 11) and may re-enter I-10 West at the next entrance ramp.
Wednesday, June 26 (9 p.m. to 6 a.m.)
- The main lanes of I-10 West will close completely between the Sunland Park exit ramp (exit 13) and the North Mesa entrance ramp.
- Detour: Motorists on I-10 West will exit at Sunland Park (exit 13), follow the westbound CD lanes through the North Mesa Street (SH 20) signalized intersection, and re-enter the main lanes of I-10 West at the North Mesa westbound entrance ramp.
- I-10 West will close between Schuster and Sunland Park
- Detour: Drivers must exit at Mesa
- The Sunland Park westbound entrance ramp to the main lanes of I-10 West will close.
Thursday, June 27 (9 p.m. to 6 a.m.)
- The main lanes of I-10 East will close completely between the North Mesa exit ramp (exit 11) and the Sunland Park Drive overpass.
- Detour: Motorists on I-10 East will exit at North Mesa (exit 11), pass through the North Mesa Street (SH 20) signalized intersection to access the eastbound CD lanes, then follow the CD lanes to re-enter the main lanes of I-10 East.
- The I-10 westbound CD lanes will close completely between the Sunland Park exit ramp (exit 13) and the Sunland Park entrance ramp.
- Detour: Motorists who intend to travel on the westbound CD lanes will be detoured through the signalized intersection of Sunland Park Drive before being able to continue on the westbound CD lanes. The Resler exit ramp will be open.
- The US 85 westbound overpasses, which lead to the Sunland Park area, will close at McNutt Road and at Racetrack Drive.