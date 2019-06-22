Construction Closures: June 23-27, 2019

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The following portions of I-10 and other nearby roadways will close this week due to construction of various TxDOT projects.

Sunday, June 23 (3 a.m.) to Monday, June 24 (6 a.m.) (27-HOUR CLOSURE)

The main lanes of I-10 West will close completely between Sunland Park (exit 13) and Redd Road. Detour: Motorists on I-10 West will exit at Sunland Park (exit 13), then follow the CD lanes westbound. Motorists may re-enter I-10 West using the Redd Road entrance ramp.

I-10 will be closed in both directions at US-54. Eastbound detour: All traffic will take Exit 22B (US 54/Alamogordo/Fort Bliss/Juárez) and travel north on US 54, take Exit 23 (Cassidy Road), take Exit 22B (Pershing Drive), use the newly-widened turnaround at Pershing Drive, re-enter southbound US 54 and follow signs to their destination. Westbound detour: All traffic will take Exit 22B (US 54/Alamogordo/Juárez/Fort Bliss) and travel north on US 54.

The North Mesa entrance to the main lanes of I-10 West will close.

The Sunland Park entrance ramp to the main lanes of I-10 West will close.

Monday, June 24 (9 p.m. to 6 a.m.)

The main lanes of I-10 East will close between the North Mesa exit ramp (exit 11) and the North Mesa entrance ramp. Detour: Motorists on I-10 East will exit at North Mesa (exit 11) and may re-enter I-10 East at the next entrance ramp.

I-10 West will close between Schuster and Sunland Park Detour: Drivers must exit at Mesa



Tuesday, June 25 (9 p.m. to 6 a.m.)

The main lanes of I-10 West will close between the North Mesa exit ramp (exit 11) and the North Mesa entrance ramp. Detour: Motorists on I-10 West will exit at North Mesa (exit 11) and may re-enter I-10 West at the next entrance ramp.



Wednesday, June 26 (9 p.m. to 6 a.m.)

The main lanes of I-10 West will close completely between the Sunland Park exit ramp (exit 13) and the North Mesa entrance ramp. Detour: Motorists on I-10 West will exit at Sunland Park (exit 13), follow the westbound CD lanes through the North Mesa Street (SH 20) signalized intersection, and re-enter the main lanes of I-10 West at the North Mesa westbound entrance ramp.

I-10 West will close between Schuster and Sunland Park Detour: Drivers must exit at Mesa

The Sunland Park westbound entrance ramp to the main lanes of I-10 West will close.

Thursday, June 27 (9 p.m. to 6 a.m.)