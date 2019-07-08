Construction Closures: July 8-11, 2019

Traffic

by: TxDOT

Posted: / Updated:
TRAFFIC ALERT_1555888835347.JPG.jpg

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The following roadways will close this week due to construction of various TxDOT projects:

Monday, July 8, through Thursday, July 13 (9 p.m. to 6 a.m.)

  • Eastbound I-10 will close to all traffic at US 54.
    • Detour: From eastbound I-10, take Exit 22B (US 54/Alamogordo/Juárez/Fort Bliss) to northbound US 54, take exit 22B (Pershing Drive), use the newly widened turn-around at Pershing Drive, re-enter southbound US 54 and follow signs to Juárez or eastbound I-10.

Thursday, July 11 (9 p.m. to 6 a.m.)

  • I-10 Westbound will close completely at Schuster

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story