Construction Closures: July 8-11, 2019

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The following roadways will close this week due to construction of various TxDOT projects:

Monday, July 8, through Thursday, July 13 (9 p.m. to 6 a.m.)

Eastbound I-10 will close to all traffic at US 54. Detour: From eastbound I-10, take Exit 22B (US 54/Alamogordo/Juárez/Fort Bliss) to northbound US 54, take exit 22B (Pershing Drive), use the newly widened turn-around at Pershing Drive, re-enter southbound US 54 and follow signs to Juárez or eastbound I-10.



Thursday, July 11 (9 p.m. to 6 a.m.)