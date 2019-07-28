Construction Closures: July 28-August 1, 2019

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The following portions of I-10 and other nearby roadways will close this week due to construction of various TxDOT projects.

Sunday, July 28, Monday, July 29 and Thursday, August 1 (9 p.m. to 5 a.m.)

Ramp F which connects westbound I-10 to Juárez will close to all traffic. Detour: Take Exit 22B (US 54/Alamogordo/Juárez/Fort Bliss) to northbound US 54, take Exit 23 (Cassidy Road/Fort Bliss), take Exit 22B (Pershing Drive), use the turnaround to re-enter southbound US 54 and follow signs to Juárez.

Ramp G which connects eastbound I-10 to Juárez will close to all traffic. Detour: Take Exit 22B (US 54/Alamogordo/Juárez/Fort Bliss) to northbound US 54, take Exit 22B (Pershing Drive), use the turnaround to re-enter southbound US 54 and follow signs to Juárez.



Tuesday, July 30, and Wednesday, July 31 (9 p.m. to 5 a.m.)

Eastbound I-10 will close to all traffic at US 54. Eastbound I-10 detour: All traffic must take Exit 22A (Loop 478/Copia Street), continue on Gateway Boulevard East and re-enter I-10 at Raynolds Street. Northbound US-54 detour: After re-entering I-10, take Exit 24A (Trowbridge Drive), utilize the newly widened turnaround to enter westbound I-10, then take Exit 22B (US 54/Alamogordo/Juárez/Fort Bliss). Juarez detour: Remain on Gateway Boulevard East, turn right on westbound US 62 (Paisano Drive) and continue to the Bridge of the Americas.



Monday, July 29 through Thursday, August 1 (9 p.m. to 5 a.m.)