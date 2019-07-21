Construction Closures: July 21-25, 2019

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The following portions of I-10 and other nearby roadways will close this week due to construction of various TxDOT projects.
Sunday, July 21 through Thursday, July 25 (9 p.m. to 6 a.m.)
- Eastbound I-10 will close to all traffic at US 54.
- Detour: From eastbound I-10, all traffic must take Exit 22B (US 54/Alamogordo/Juárez/Fort Bliss) to northbound US 54, take Exit 22B (Pershing Drive), use the turnaround to re-enter southbound US 54 and follow signs to Juárez or eastbound I-10.
Monday, July 22 through Thursday, July 25 (9 p.m. to 6 a.m.)
- Westbound I-10 will be closed between Schuster and Sunland Park
- Detour: Drivers must take Mesa
- The right three lanes of Westbound I-10 will close at Hawkins
Tuesday, July 23 (9 p.m. to 6 a.m.)
- Sunland Park Drive in both directions will close at the I-10 overpass.
- In the direction traveling southbound toward Doniphan, Sunland Park Drive will close between the mall signalized intersection and Paisano Drive (US 85). The Sunland Park flyover ramp will be open. Detour: Motorists who wish to travel across the Sunland Park overpass should instead take the flyover ramp, then exit at Paisano Drive (US 85) East, then exit at Racetrack Drive, then turn right on Racetrack Drive, and another right on Doniphan Drive to get back to Sunland Park Drive.
- In the direction traveling northbound, toward the mountain, Sunland Park Drive will close between Machuca Drive and North Desert Boulevard. The right turn lane onto Paisano Drive will be open. Detour: Motorists who wish to travel across the Sunland Park overpass should instead follow Doniphan Drive to North Mesa Street (SH 20), then follow North Mesa to Sunland Park Drive.