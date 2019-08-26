Construction Closures: August 25-30, 2019

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 27-hour closure took place in East El Paso for the latter part of the weekend, but the shutdowns won’t stop there!

The following roadways will close this week due to construction of various TxDOT projects:

I-10 East at Geronimo closed

I-10 East entrance ramp at Trowbridge closed

Sunday, August 25 through Friday, August 30 (9 p.m. to 6 a.m.)

US 54 Southbound completely closed from Transmountain Overpass to Hondo Pass Overpass Detour: Exit Transmountain off-ramp southbound and re-enter Hondo Pass on-ramp



Monday, August 26 to Tuesday, August 27 (9 p.m. to 5 a.m.)

Three right lanes I-10 westbound closed at Hawkins Blvd overpass bridge to Airway overpass bridge

Tuesday, August 27 through Friday, August 30 (9 p.m. to 5 a.m.)

I-10 westbound complete lane closure between Hawkins Boulevard to Airway Boulevard

Wednesday, August 28 to Thursday, August 29 (9 p.m. to 5 a.m.)