Construction Closures: August 19-23, 2019

Traffic

by: TxDOT

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The following portions of I-10 and other local roadways will close this week due to construction of various TxDOT projects:

Monday, August 19 through Thursday, August 22 (9 p.m. to 5 a.m.)

  • The three right lanes of I-10 westbound will close at Hawkins 

Thursday, August 22 (9 p.m. to 5 a.m.)

  • I-10 will close in both directions between McRae and Airway

Monday, August 19 and Tuesday, August 20 (9 p.m. to 5 a.m.)

  • US-54 Southbound completed closed from Transmountain Overpass to Hondo Pass Overpass

Tuesday, August 20 through Friday, August 23 (9 p.m. to 5 a.m.)

  • I-10 westbound complete lane closure between Hawkins Boulevard to Airway Boulevard

Tuesday, August 20 through Thursday, August 22 (9 p.m. to 5 a.m.)

  • US-54 Southbound completed closed from Transmountain Overpass to Hondo Pass Overpass

Thursday, August 22 and Friday, August 23 (9 p.m. to 5 a.m.)

  • US-54 Northbound completely closed from Hondo Pass Overpass to Transmountain Overpass

