Construction Closures: August 19-23, 2019

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The following portions of I-10 and other local roadways will close this week due to construction of various TxDOT projects:
Monday, August 19 through Thursday, August 22 (9 p.m. to 5 a.m.)
- The three right lanes of I-10 westbound will close at Hawkins
Thursday, August 22 (9 p.m. to 5 a.m.)
- I-10 will close in both directions between McRae and Airway
Monday, August 19 and Tuesday, August 20 (9 p.m. to 5 a.m.)
- US-54 Southbound completed closed from Transmountain Overpass to Hondo Pass Overpass
Tuesday, August 20 through Friday, August 23 (9 p.m. to 5 a.m.)
- I-10 westbound complete lane closure between Hawkins Boulevard to Airway Boulevard
Tuesday, August 20 through Thursday, August 22 (9 p.m. to 5 a.m.)
- US-54 Southbound completed closed from Transmountain Overpass to Hondo Pass Overpass
Thursday, August 22 and Friday, August 23 (9 p.m. to 5 a.m.)
- US-54 Northbound completely closed from Hondo Pass Overpass to Transmountain Overpass