Car ends up in sinkhole caused by water main break in Northeast El Paso

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — A car became partially submerged in a sinkhole in Northeast El Paso on Tuesday morning, causing traffic delays.

According to Denise Parra, lead public affairs coordinator for El Paso Water, the sinkhole was estimated to be around nine feet wide and six to eight feet deep and was caused by a water main break at the intersection of Deer Avenue and Dyer Street in Northeast El Paso.

El Paso Water crews responded to an eight-inch water main break just after 7 a.m. on Tuesday at Deer and Dyer. Water pressure from the break pushed debris from under the pavement, creating a pocket and causing the pavement to crack.

The sinkhole opened up after the driver of the car drove into the area, which was blocked off with traffic cones. The driver mistakenly believed that the cones created a path, not blocked the lane. That’s when the sinkhole opened up, swallowing the front part of the car.

El Paso Water crews assisted the woman and helped her get out of her car.

The El Paso County Constable responded to the scene, securing the area.

Crews continued working on the sinkhole into Tuesday evening. Currently, service to residents is not affected, but Parra warned that that can change as repair work is conducted.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area, but if they drive in the area, to proceed with caution.

Photos by Johnny Munoz.

