EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – If you’re planning to be out and about in East El Paso this weekend, heads up!

From 3 a.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday, I-10 East will be completely closed at Geronimo.

The I-10 East entrance ramp at Trowbridge will also be closed.

This closure is part of the Bridge Joint Repair Project.