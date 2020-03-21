23-hour closure of Paisano begins Sunday morning

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — TxDot crews will be closing a section of Paisano Drive near the Bridge of the Americas Sunday morning in order to adjust temporary traffic patterns and create bridge abutment.

23-HOUR CLOSURE

Sunday, March 22, at 6 a.m. to Monday, March 23, at 5 a.m.

US 62 (Paisano Drive) will be closed to all traffic between US 54 and I-110.

DETOUR: Detour via San Marcial Street, Delta Drive and Boone Street.

The ramp which connects southbound US 54 to Paisano Drive will be closed to all traffic.

DETOUR: Continue south on US 54 to westbound Loop 375, take Exit 59 (US 62/Paisano Drive).

Gateway Boulevard North between Paisano and SH 20 (Alameda Avenue) will be closed to all traffic

Ramp N which connects eastbound Loop 375 to northbound US 54 will be closed to all traffic.

DETOUR: Take Exit 59 (US 62/Paisano Drive/Coles Street), take the Juárez, Mexico, exit, and turn right onto northbound I-110.

Crews will be working on temporary traffic patterns and a concrete bridge abutment.

LONG-TERM CHANGE

Beginning on Monday, March 23 and continuing until further notice

The ramp which connects southbound US 54 to Paisano Drive will be closed to all traffic.

DETOUR: Take Exit 21A (I-10 East/Van Horn), take Exit 23B (US 62/180/Chelsea Street/Paisano Drive) and follow Paisano to US 54.

Latta Street will be closed to all traffic at Paisano Drive

DETOUR: Gateway Boulevard South which has been temporarily converted into a two-way street.

NOTE: Beginning on Monday, the westbound lanes of Paisano Drive will have shifted toward the median. Use extra caution in this area.

Crews will be working on concrete pavement.

Monday, March 23, and Tuesday, March 24

Nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

SH 20 (Alameda Avenue) will be closed to all traffic at US 54.

DETOURS: Eastbound traffic will turn left on Loop 478 (Copia Street), right on Gateway Boulevard East, and right on Raynolds street. Westbound traffic will use westbound US 62 (Paisano Drive) and turn right on Loop 478 (Copia Street).

NOTE: Alameda will remain open to local traffic only except for the area immediately under US 54.

Crews will be working on an overhead bridge deck.

Wednesday, March 25, and Thursday, March 26

Nightly from 9pm to 5am

Collector/Distributor (C/D) lanes on southbound US 54 will be close to all traffic at Pershing Drive.

Ramps that connect Gateway Boulevard South to southbound US 54 at Frankfort Street and Pershing Drive will be closed to all traffic.

US 54 TO I-10 DETOUR: Take Exit 21A (I-10 East/Van Horn), from eastbound I-10 take Exit 24A (Trowbridge Drive), use the newly widened Trowbridge Drive Turnaround to enter westbound I-10.

I-10 TO JUÁREZ DETOUR: Take Exit 22B (US 54/Alamogordo/Juárez/Fort Bliss), from northbound US 54 take Exit 24A (Fred Wilson Ave/Railroad Drive/Broaddus Avenue), turn around at Fred Wilson, enter southbound US 54 and follow signs to Juárez.

The following long-term closures will continue without interruption:

Ramps F and G, which connect I-10 to Juárez at the Spaghetti Bowl, remain detoured through northbound US 54 to Pershing Drive until further notice.

Interstate 110, the short freeway spur leading to and from the Bridge of the Americas, remains closed under Paisano Drive.

Both turnarounds under US 54 at US 62 (Paisano Drive) remain closed until further notice.

§ Intermittent closures on Gateway Boulevard East between Piedras Street and US 62/180 (Paisano Drive).

§ Intermittent closures will be in place on Gateway Boulevard West between Boone Street and Palm Street.

§ Intermittent closures will be in place on Durazno Avenue, Rosa Avenue and Uva Street.

Intermittent lane closures will be in place on US 54 between Loop 375 and Spur 601.

Intermittent lane closures will be in place on Gateway Boulevard East between Piedras Street and US 62/180 (Paisano Drive).

Lane closures will be in place on eastbound and westbound SH 20 (Alameda Avenue) at US 54 until further notice.

Lane closures will be in place on eastbound and westbound US 62 (Paisano Drive) between I-110 and US 54 until further notice.

Lane closures will be in place on Ramp D, which connects southbound US 54 to eastbound I-10 until further notice.

Lane closures will be in place on Ramp H, which connects eastbound I-10 to northbound US 54, until further notice.

Onramp and offramp closures may begin up to one hour earlier than stated times. All information is subject to change based upon weather and field conditions.