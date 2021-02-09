Smugglers toss balls of cocaine and meth over border wall in Calexico

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Drug smugglers threw balls of cocaine and meth over the border wall on separate occasions during the weekend in Calexico, Calif.

U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the El Centro Sector found the abandoned packages off of First Street, a residential street that runs along the international boundary, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release.

On Friday evening, agents found a package containing 66 grams of cocaine worth $6,600. On Sunday evening, about four blocks away, agents found a ball of meth that weighed 158 grams and had an estimated value of $3,900.

El Centro Sector agents turned the drugs over to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.