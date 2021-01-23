UPDATE: UMC’s open registration for first doses of COVID-19 fills up in minutes

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Registration for the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the El Paso County Coliseum ended within minutes Saturday.

In a Facebook post, UMC said, “this allotment has been closed.”

“Please follow our page for future announcements of open registration,” the post said.

Appointments are available for people in categories 1A and 1B, which includes healthcare workers, first responders, anyone 65 and older or others with certain underlying health conditions.

The new round of registrations comes as University Medical Center announces it has received another allotment of vaccine doses.

To register, visit UMC’s website. Once all of the open appointments are scheduled, the site will close access.

These appointments will take place at the El Paso County Coliseum.

According to UMC, the second-dose appointment will be scheduled after you receive your first dose.

Please note that you must have an appointment and that walk-up vaccinations are not being accepted.

UMC will also announce when the appointment registrations have all been filled for this allotment.