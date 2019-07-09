Gov. Abbott announces $15 million to boost border security

FILE – In this Feb. 5, 2019 file photo, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, right, gives his State of the State address as Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, left, listens in the House Chamber in Austin, Texas. Abbott announced $15 million in federal Operation Stonegarden Grant Program funding border security. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

EL PASO ⁠— Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday announced $15 million in federal funds to boost security along the U.S.-Mexico border, according to a news release.

The money will come from the Operation Stonegarden Grant Program, which is designed to increase the operational capabilites of federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement agencies along the border.

The grant is part of the $30 million in Operations Orders the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency approved under the current year’s grant program. These funds ensure that law enforcement partners are equipped with the resources they need to confront challenges along the Texas border, the news release from Abbott’s office said.

“The state of Texas is committed to utilizing these resources to continue to help secure our southern border,” Abbott said in a news release. “I am grateful for our continued partnership with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the additional funding the agency is providing to help carry out this mission. These grants will provide much-needed support for the men and women of law enforcement who are working to combat the crisis at our southern border.”

Last year, DHS and FEMA allocated more than $30 million in Operation Stonegarden funding to the state of Texas, an increase of more than $10 million from the year before. As part of Operation Stonegarden, local law-enforcement agencies work in coordination with U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the United States Border Patrol to identify border security needs before the state is able to obligate the funds.