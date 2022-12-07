The Joy of Giving Holiday Telethon

Skip to content
KTSM 9 News
El Paso
58°
El Paso
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Texas Governor’s Debate
Newsletter Sign Up
KTSM Mobile Apps
Local
National
Politics from The Hill
Border Report
Noticias En Español
Views from the Anchor Desk
Coronavirus
Automotive News
Top Stories
CBP arrests Donna man on child sex assault warrant
Top Stories
Border Patrol agent on ATV dies near Mission
Three men arrested in death of 11-month-old
Video
Texas documented ‘Dreamers’ at risk of deportation
Video
Where morning fog is thickest | Police called to …
Weather & Traffic
Ask Monica
Weather Cams
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Top Stories
Roxy’s Wednesday Forecast: Last day with some rain …
Video
Top Stories
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Rain chances expected this …
Top Stories
Roxy’s Tuesday Forecast: Last day in the 70s
Video
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Possible rain chances continue …
Weather Watcher of the day!
Roxy’s Monday Forecast: Warm and rainy start to the …
Video
Sports
9 Overtime
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Chihuahuas
Locomotive FC
National Sports
Top Stories
Surveillance footage shows what happened during shooting …
Video
Top Stories
AP sources: Walker, Bellinger, Bell move; Giants …
Top Stories
Police: NM State players aided Peake after shooting, …
Video
NM State to hire third-party investigator to look …
Video
Legendary Nevada boxing referee Mills Lane passes …
Seven UTEP football players named to All-Conference …
Living Local
WinterFest 2022
Puppy Picks 2022
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Health Headlines
Legal Matters
Get Moving Monday
Sagebrush Church Services
El Pawso Proud
2022 UFG
Events Calendar
Top Stories
New Mexico’s medical cannabis program adds anxiety …
Top Stories
El Paso airport welcomes holiday season with food, …
Gallery
Socorro ISD trustee Najera selected to serve on Texas …
Beds full at El Paso Children’s Hospital as flu, …
Video
El Paso sees more record 22K migrants released onto …
Video
The More You Know
The Joy of Giving Holiday Telethon
Diabetes, Now What? The More You Know Phone Bank
About The More You Know Expo
TMYK Expo 5k Fun Run
Studio 9
Dine with Nine
Contests
2022 Sesame Street Live Ticket Giveaway
Remarkable Women 2023
Veterans Voices 2022
Home for the Holidays 2022
Salute To Service
Past Contest Winners
Gas Card Giveaway
2022 Pro-Football Challenge
Tailgate Forecast
Lone Star NYE
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
Ready to Work
About Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Meet The Team
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Advertise With Us
Search
Please enter a search term.
The Joy of Giving Holiday Telethon