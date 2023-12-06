AUSTIN (KXAN) – KXAN is learning more about the suspect charged with capital murder in Tuesday’s shooting spree in Austin and San Antonio where six people died and three others were injured.

On Wednesday, Austin Police identified the suspect as Shane James, 34. Travis County Jail records show a man with the same name was booked into the jail at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday and charged with capital murder of multiple people.

Police accused James of killing two people on Shadywood Drive in south Austin and shooting an Austin Independent School District officer at Northeast Early College High School Tuesday morning.

Mugshot of Shane James (APD photo)

Police said the suspect shot and wounded a bicyclist on West Slaughter Lane on Tuesday evening.

Later Tuesday, police said the suspect then shot an officer on Austral Loop in the Circle C community near La Crosse Avenue and MoPac Expressway. The officer was responding to a burglary call at a home there. Police say the officer is in stable condition.

The suspect was arrested after being chased by police.

Officers found two people inside that home. They were pronounced dead on the scene. Police did not say how the two died but called them “two apparent victims” of the suspect.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office also said a suspected double homicide near San Antonio is likely tied to the suspect as well. The victims in this incident were confirmed by sources to be the parents of the suspect, Phyllis James, 55, and Shane M. James Sr, 56.

Short service in the Army

On Wednesday afternoon, the U.S. Army Media Relations confirmed that James was in the Army as an infantry officer with the 1st Cavalry Division at Fort Hood (now Fort Cavazos). He held the rank of first lieutenant and was not deployed during his service.

James was only with the Army from February 2013 until August 2015. The Army would not elaborate on the reason for James’ separation from service, citing privacy rules. The Army spokesperson would also not answer questions about disciplinary actions or mental health.

In a Wednesday afternoon press conference, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said that his office learned earlier in the day about a “domestic violence incident” that led to James’ discharge from military service.

2022 Assault Case

In the same press conference, Salazar said that James was arrested on January 6, 2022 and charged with three counts of misdemeanor assault. He noted that the victims in that case were James’ parents and a sibling. Elaborating on the nature of the assault, Salazar described that the victims had been “pushed and scratched.”

A county victims advocacy worker spoke with the family on January 14, 2022, who asked for James’ release from jail. According to Salazar, James’ family told the advocate that their son had mental health issues.

James was released from Bexar County Jail on March 7, 2022, with his bond conditions modified from no contact to no harmful/threatening contact. Salazar claims that James removed his ankle monitor the next day, violating his parole.

For the next year and a half, authorities considered James a fugitive.

2023 mental health episode

Salazar also provided details about an August incident, during which deputies were called by Shane M. James, Sr. to the San Antonio home of James’ parents.

According to Salazar, deputies told James’ father that they would take James into custody on the 2022 warrants. Deputies entered the home with the permission of James’ father, Salazar said, and found James naked in a bedroom.

The deputies spoke to James through the door, but were not able to talk him out of the room, the Sheriff said. James allegedly insulted the deputies through the door. Eventually, the deputies left the home and told James’ father to call them when James left the room.

Salazar said that deputies did not receive another call that night, and received no other calls to the residence until Tuesday night.

“It appears by all accounts, he’s suffered with mental illness for some years, from what the family members are telling us,” Salazar said at the press conference. “There is definitely a mental health aspect to this.”

Asked about why deputies did not arrest James on the warrants, Salazar said that the average deputy lacks the time to “camp out for a misdemeanor warrant,” and cannot force entry into a home in order to serve such warrants.