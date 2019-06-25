roundhouse trail

Skip to content
KTSM
El Paso
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
State
National
Military
Education
Texas Politics
Crime
Immigration
Top Stories
Fort Bliss construction put on hold near Northeast trailheads
Top Stories
Police clear investigation at Westside Albertsons
Multi-day fundraiser for ‘We Build the Wall’ underway in Sunland Park
Woman dies in Juarez house fire
Woman’s remains found wrapped in a blanket in Juarez field
Weather
Weather Cams
Top Stories
Tuesday Weather on the go: A possible 100° day, rain and storm chances ahead
Top Stories
Monday Weather on the go: Another hot and dry day, rain/ storm chances this week
Top Stories
Friday Weather on the go: Windy and dry day, slight cool down this weekend
Thursday Weather on the go: A triple digit day expected, windy conditions return tomorrow
Wednesday Weather on the go: A triple digit day, winds increase later this week
Tuesday Weather on the go: Another warm afternoon, triple digit and windy days in sight
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
9 Overtime
College Sports
National Sports
Silver Star Nation
Top Stories
State of the Program: UTEP loaded with talent for upcoming season
Top Stories
Kirby named next New Mexico State baseball coach
Top Stories
Long ball lifts Chihuahuas over Rainiers, 8-7
TASO approves seven-man high school football officiating crews in El Paso
Las Vegas tops Locomotive FC 1-0, unbeaten streak ends at nine
Chihuahuas rally to top Rainiers, 6-1
Community
Let’s Cook El Paso
El Paso Proud
Cutting Edge
El Pawso Proud
Clear the Shelters
KTSM Hunger Fighters
Top Stories
iFly in West El Paso faces foreclosure, business remains open
Top Stories
College students use student loan money for more than just school
Top Stories
Ready One host weekend softball tournament
Will Power: Hernandez hosts football camp at Fort Bliss
All El Paso fire stations can now scan lost pets for microchips
Young cancer patient becomes honorary member of El Paso Locomotive FC
Studio 9
9 Stream
TV Schedule
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
Search
Search
Search
roundhouse trail
Fort Bliss construction put on hold near Northeast trailheads