Police
Mistrial declared in 2017 BarFly murder in East El Paso
Two Burger King employees ambushed, stabbed in West El Paso
El Paso’s Most Wanted fugitives for first week of May
Man steals $1,300 cell phone from Las Cruces Walmart
Man who shot his wife in neck is identified by El Paso Police
More Police Headlines
Deadly crash at Fred Wilson and Alabama: El Paso Police
Mongols Outlaw Motorcycle gang’s El Paso president arrested by police
Las Cruces shoplifting suspect allegedly headbutts, kicks officer
El Paso’s Most Wanted Fugitives for the last week April
Murder suspect remains on the El Paso’s Most Wanted fugitives list
Homeless teen shot, killed El Paso man ‘without provocation,’ court documents say
Lower Valley Dollar General robber is wanted in the El Paso crime of the week
Las Cruces man allegedly choked pregnant girlfriend and held her against her will
El Paso’s Most Wanted Fugitives for April 5-11
Man points gun at nurse during treatment; Las Cruces Police officer wrestles gun away