Skip to content
KTSM
El Paso
93°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
State
National
Military
Texas Politics
Immigration
Top Stories
EPISD police chief placed on paid administrative leave ‘for a few months’
Top Stories
UTEP to cover tuition, fees for students whose families earn $40k or less annually
Top Stories
Migrants moved to El Paso after 10-day hunger strike at Otero County facility
Deportation or prison? Depends on the charge
What you need to know about back-to-school vaccinations
El Paso ISD hosts free dance camp at Bowie High School
Weather
Weather Cams
Top Stories
Las Cruces activates cooling stations
Top Stories
Thursday Weather on the go: More rain and storm chances for the rest of the week
Top Stories
Wednesday Weather on the go: Another triple digit day, rain and storm chances stick around
Tuesday Weather on the go: Heat Advisory to go into effect, storm chances increase
Monday Weather on the go: A hot start to the week, more rain and storm chances this week
Tropical Storm Barry makes landfall in Louisiana
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
9 Overtime
National Sports
Silver Star Nation
Top Stories
Former Montwood standout joins Nevada basketball coaching staff
Top Stories
Locomotive FC’s controversial no goal taken off scoreboard
Top Stories
Chihuahuas score seven in ninth inning, rally to beat Reno 9-7
Locomotive FC falls to San Antonio FC 3-1, winless in last five matches
UTEP sounds off at Conference USA Media Days
Wadley named to Doak Walker Award Watch List
Community
Let’s Cook El Paso
El Paso Proud
Cutting Edge
El Pawso Proud
Clear the Shelters
KTSM Hunger Fighters
Top Stories
El Paso ISD hosts free dance camp at Bowie High School
Top Stories
New online tool helps El Pasoans find lost pets
Top Stories
Back to school drive in El Paso hosted by Locomotive FC
Border Breakdown: Study reveals perceptions of the City of El Paso and Juarez
Mortgage loan rates decrease in the El Paso market
Las Cruces community rocking out (literally)
Studio 9
9 Stream
KTSM Contests
KEEP LOCAL KTSM
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
police chief
EPISD police chief placed on paid administrative leave ‘for a few months’