plano high school

Skip to content
KTSM 9 News
El Paso
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
State
El Paso Strong
Gov. Abbott Town Hall
National
Military
Texas Politics
Immigration
Top Stories
Las Cruces duplex fire contained to garage
Top Stories
Soccer parents file lawsuit against Walmart, request restraining order
Eastwood football team honored by City Council before Plano game
Krispy Kreme brings back pumpkin spice doughnut
Defenders of Wildlife to honor director of National Butterfly Center
Weather
Weather Cams
Weathering The Storm
Car Wash Forecast
Top Stories
Tuesday Weather on the go: More seasonal conditions this week, weekend rain chances
Top Stories
Monday Weather on the go: Drier conditions this week, more seasonal temperatures
Top Stories
Trump: “I’m not sure that I’ve ever even heard of the Category 5”
Category 5 Dorian becomes strongest hurricane in modern records for the northwest Bahamas
Friday Weather on the go: Rain and storm chances continue this weekend
Thursday Weather on the go: Rain/ storm chances lower, warmer temperatures today
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
9 Overtime
College Sports
National Sports
Silver Star Nation
Top Stories
Remembering ‘3’: Troopers mourn loss of fallen teammate
Top Stories
Laufenberg’s collaborate with UTEP on Luke Laufenberg ‘Fight’ Endowed Scholarship
Top Stories
NMSU to play No. 2 Alabama
2019 Eastwood grad, star football player, passes away
9 Overtime Game of the Week up for a vote
Chihuahuas fall at Sacramento, eliminated from playoffs
Community
Let’s Cook El Paso
El Paso Proud
El Pawso Proud
EPISD Daily Pledge
Cutting Edge
Clear the Shelters
KTSM Hunger Fighters
Top Stories
El Paso, Juarez photographers wanted for History Museum Exhibit
Top Stories
El Paso born Midland residents react to Odessa-Midland mass shooting
Top Stories
Texas Rescue Patrol rolls out new off-roading emergency vehicle
El Paso Animal Services offering $2 pet adoptions during Labor Day weekend
‘Wave of Love’: Jefferson HS football continues tradition with El Paso Children’s Hospital
The Great Khalid Foundation distributes backpacks to hundreds of El Paso students
Studio 9
Market 9
9 Stream
KTSM Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
CLICK OR TAP TO DONATE TO THE SHOOTING VICTIMS' FUND
plano high school
Eastwood football team honored by City Council before Plano game