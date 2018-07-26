Skip to content
KTSM
El Paso
94°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
State
National
Military
Education
Texas Politics
Crime
Immigration
Top Stories
Fewer migrants coming to Juarez after crackdown
Top Stories
Las Cruces residents concerned over large commercial vehicles on residential roads
2 dogs shot after police officer bitten in South El Paso
Man allegedly leaves courtroom before prison sentencing completed
Undocumented immigrants allegedly assault El Paso Border Patrol agent
Weather
Weather Cams
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
Overtime
College Sports
Community
Let’s Cook El Paso
El Paso Proud
Cutting Edge
El Pawso Proud
Clear the Shelters
Studio 9
9 Stream
TV Schedule
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
Search
Search
Search
Pebble Hills
Live National Signing Day updates from El Paso, Las Cruces
El Paso Police unit involved in multi-vehicle crash on Saul Kleinfield and Pebble Hills
Pebble Hills football player an inspiration to teammates, despite not being able to play
Watch El Paso Police secure EPPD station after officer-involved shooting
Name of man killed at El Paso Police station shooting released
More Pebble Hills Headlines
Shooting at El Paso Police Department’s Pebble Hills Regional Command Center
Teenager hurt in East El Paso shooting
#9OT: Week 1 High School Football Scores
Firefighters help children at Kool-Aid stand