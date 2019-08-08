open carry

Skip to content
KTSM 9 News
El Paso
93°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
State
El Paso Strong
Gov. Abbott Town Hall
National
Military
Texas Politics
Immigration
Top Stories
Latino leaders urge special session on gun control in Texas
Top Stories
Police: El Paso shooting suspect said he targeted Mexicans
Socorro man allegedly sexually assaults child younger than 14
New migrant tent facility opens in Tornillo
Services begin for husband, wife killed in El Paso shooting
Weather
Weather Cams
Weathering The Storm
Top Stories
Friday Weather on the go: Hot and humid conditions, storm chances this weekend
Top Stories
Thursday Weather on the go: More rain and storm chances, humid day ahead
Top Stories
Wednesday Weather on the go: Another hot and humid day, tips to keep in mind when donating blood in the heat
Tuesday Weather on the go: Humid day, rain and storm chances
Monday Weather on the go: Humid and hot day, increased rain chances
Friday Weather on the go: Triple digit temperatures, rain and storm chances this weekend
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
9 Overtime
College Sports
National Sports
Silver Star Nation
Top Stories
Chihuahuas fall to Express 12-11, drop to second place in division race
Top Stories
Padres wear Chihuahuas hats to honor victims of El Paso mass shooting
Top Stories
Austin enters 2019 season with high expectations following playoff win
Chihuahuas honor victims of El Paso mass shooting in first home game since tragedy
Jerry Jones donates $50,000 to victims of El Paso mass shooting
Miners practicing with heavy hearts at Camp Ruidoso
Community
Let’s Cook El Paso
El Paso Proud
Cutting Edge
El Pawso Proud
Clear the Shelters
KTSM Hunger Fighters
Top Stories
Donate to help families impacted by El Paso’s mass shooting
Top Stories
Mother seeking asylum escapes deadly mass shooting with young son
Top Stories
Community in mourning: remembering Javier Amir Rodriguez
Memorial brings El Paso community together after deadly Walmart shooting
Coronado High School begins major upgrades
How to get free Chick-fil-A entrees throughout August
Studio 9
9 Stream
KTSM Contests
KEEP LOCAL KTSM
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
CLICK OR TAP TO DONATE TO THE SHOOTING VICTIMS' FUND
open carry
As more El Pasoans are arming themselves, others are concerned with guns in crowded places
DA seeking death penalty for man accused of killing El Paso County Sheriff deputy Peter Herrera