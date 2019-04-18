Skip to content
Trump campaign charged $99k in late fees from El Paso rally
Top Stories
Fewer migrants coming to Juarez after crackdown
Las Cruces residents concerned over large commercial vehicles on residential roads
2 dogs shot after police officer bitten in South El Paso
Man allegedly leaves courtroom before prison sentencing completed
Nfl Draft
Getting Greedy: Browns select LSU’s Williams in second round
Saints trade up 14 spots, draft Texas A&M center Erik McCoy
Dolphins acquire quarterback Josh Rosen in deal with Arizona
Murray would be 22nd Heisman winner drafted No. 1 overall
The Draft in Music City: Top 3 Prospects in this year’s draft
Local players to watch in 2019 NFL Draft
After solidifying offense, Seahawks target defensive playmaker
Buccaneers targeting Devin White to bulk up defense
NFL Draft: Bills looking to snag a playmaking Tight End
Titans: Does the team need an edge or interior D-lineman?
Draft Day arrives: Nashville set to take center stage
Draft Day is here: Nashville takes center stage as NFL Draft weekend begins
Ride sharing companies finding ways to counter NFL Draft road closures
What fans CAN’T bring into the NFL Draft
Behind the scenes look at some NFL Draft facilities