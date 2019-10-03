new mexico state baseball

Skip to content
KTSM 9 News
El Paso
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
State
El Paso Strong
National
Military
Texas Politics
Immigration
Top Stories
Two cars nearly burried in the mud in Ciudad Juarez
Top Stories
CBP: Boy taken from woman smuggling crystal meth
Top Stories
Teens targeted in Central Texas domestic and dating violence initiative
Television host Rachel Maddow donates over $5,000 to Walmart shooting victims
Bed Bath & Beyond to close 60 stores by end of 2019
El Paso Police release name of woman killed on Trans Mountain Road Thursday morning
Weather
Weather Cams
Weathering The Storm
Car Wash Forecast
Top Stories
Weather Authority Alert: Flash Flood Watch in effect
Top Stories
Thursday Weather on the go: Storm and flooding threats return today
Top Stories
Wednesday Weather on the go: Rain chances stick around, cooler day ahead
Weather Authority Alert: Heavy rainfall still possible, flooding threats remain
Weather Authority Alert: Flash Flood Watch in effect for El Paso
Monday Weather on the go: Flash Flood Watch in effect today
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
9 Overtime
College Sports
National Sports
Silver Star Nation
Puppy Picks
Top Stories
New Mexico State breaks ground on new baseball training facility
Top Stories
UTEP’s Locksley reflects on offseason arrest
Top Stories
New Mexico State, Louisiana extend series on gridiron
Locomotive FC win third straight match in dramatic fashion
Playoff push continues as Locomotive FC hosts Fresno on Wednesday
El Paso High, Franklin pick up big victories on Tuesday
Community
9 Stream
Let’s Cook El Paso
El Paso Proud
El Pawso Proud
EPISD Daily Pledge
Cutting Edge
Clear the Shelters
KTSM Hunger Fighters
Top Stories
Television host Rachel Maddow donates over $5,000 to Walmart shooting victims
Top Stories
Local high school students learn dangers of distracted driving from motivational speaker, virtual reality
SISD looks to hire 23 police officers
Parkland High School Caperettes hosting dance camp for children
Youth football team honors fallen coach with vigil
Studio 9
Market 9
KTSM Contests
Border Report Tour
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
new mexico state baseball
New Mexico State breaks ground on new baseball training facility
CLICK OR TAP TO DONATE TO THE SHOOTING VICTIMS' FUND