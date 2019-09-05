New Mexico high school football

Skip to content
KTSM 9 News
El Paso
91°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
State
El Paso Strong
Gov. Abbott Town Hall
National
Military
Texas Politics
Immigration
Top Stories
Friendship between Eastwood and Plano coaches started at UTEP
Top Stories
Officers surprise El Paso boy during police-themed birthday party
Watch Aaron Jones and the Green Bay Packers take on the Chicago Bears to start the NFL season
Friday’s El Paso, Las Cruces high school football schedule: Week 2
Woman missing from State Supported Living Center since July found safe in Clovis
Weather
Weather Cams
Weathering The Storm
Car Wash Forecast
Top Stories
Thursday Weather on the go: Another warm and mostly dry day, possible heavy rainfall coming
Top Stories
Wednesday Weather on the go: Another warm and dry day, rain chances return soon
Top Stories
Tuesday Weather on the go: More seasonal conditions this week, weekend rain chances
Monday Weather on the go: Drier conditions this week, more seasonal temperatures
Trump: “I’m not sure that I’ve ever even heard of the Category 5”
Category 5 Dorian becomes strongest hurricane in modern records for the northwest Bahamas
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
9 Overtime
College Sports
National Sports
Silver Star Nation
Top Stories
Friendship between Eastwood and Plano coaches started at UTEP
Top Stories
Watch Aaron Jones and the Green Bay Packers take on the Chicago Bears to start the NFL season
Top Stories
Friday’s El Paso, Las Cruces high school football schedule: Week 2
‘Big Game Bound’ kicks off 2019 NFL season
Locomotive FC fights back from two-goal deficit to draw 2-2 with Tulsa
Eastwood football prepares for game with Plano
Community
Let’s Cook El Paso
El Paso Proud
El Pawso Proud
EPISD Daily Pledge
Cutting Edge
Clear the Shelters
KTSM Hunger Fighters
Top Stories
Officers surprise El Paso boy during police-themed birthday party
Top Stories
Free movies this month at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso
Top Stories
VA of El Paso works to prevent suicide among veterans
El Paso Center for Children celebrates 100 years
El Paso House Democrats call on Governor Abbott to call an emergency legislative session
Where El Paso County pets can get spayed, neutered for free in September 2019
Studio 9
Market 9
9 Stream
KTSM Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
CLICK OR TAP TO DONATE TO THE SHOOTING VICTIMS' FUND
New Mexico high school football
Friday’s El Paso, Las Cruces high school football schedule: Week 2