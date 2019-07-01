Skip to content
KTSM
El Paso
101°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
State
National
Military
Education
Texas Politics
Crime
Immigration
Top Stories
EPPD: Motorcycle gang member points gun at man, woman passing by his home
Top Stories
Ocasio-Cortez: Migrants forced to drink from toilet at El Paso facility
Watch Live: Hispanic Caucus press conference after tour of immigrant detention facilities
El Paso Electric taps El Paso native as next CEO
Drowned father and daughter laid to rest in El Salvador
Weather
Weather Cams
Top Stories
Monday Weather on the go: Another possible triple digit day, rain/ storm chances this week
Top Stories
Friday’s Weather On the go: Early morning thunderstorms clear out, another expected 100° day
Top Stories
The Southwestern US Monsoon has arrived
Wednesday Weather on the go: Another possible 100° day, rain chances increase today
NOAA launches six new satellites to improve weather prediction models
Tuesday Weather on the go: A possible 100° day, rain and storm chances ahead
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
9 Overtime
College Sports
National Sports
Silver Star Nation
Top Stories
Fresno Tacos upend El Paso Margaritas 7-4 on Sunday night
Top Stories
Locomotive FC fall 3-0 at Fresno FC
Top Stories
Grizzlies upend Chihuahuas 9-4 in series opener
NM State’s Brown pleads no contest to felony assault, will be allowed to play in 2019-20
Big first inning gives Chihuahuas 9-5 win over Sacramento
Parkland advances to State 7on7 Championship Bracket; Eastwood in Consolation Bracket
Community
Let’s Cook El Paso
El Paso Proud
Cutting Edge
El Pawso Proud
Clear the Shelters
KTSM Hunger Fighters
Top Stories
El Paso Zoo offering discounts during triple-digit heat
Top Stories
Little Free Library opens in Kern Place neighborhood
Top Stories
El Paso volunteers, restaurant distribute water, fruit to homeless
EPCC celebrates 50 years since historic approval vote
El Paso ranked most affordable major U.S. city in new study
Las Cruces named finalist in ‘Nicest Place in America’ contest
Studio 9
9 Stream
TV Schedule
KTSM Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
Search
Search
Search
motorcycle gang member
EPPD: Motorcycle gang member points gun at man, woman passing by his home