Montana Vista Fire Department

Skip to content
KTSM 9 News
El Paso
41°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
State
El Paso Strong
National
Military
Border Report
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Ash Wednesday: What El Pasoans are giving up for Lent
Video
Top Stories
‘Remain in Mexico’ program for asylum-seekers expands to Arizona port of entry
Top Stories
Digital Exclusive: Connection Christian Church provides ashes to go for five years
Video
Real or fake? Ways to avoid the spread of misinformation during election season
Video
Audit reveals graduation issues, most coming from Socorro High School
Video
Texas teen tries to cross border with $1.6 million worth of meth in Mustang
Weather
Weather Cams
Top Stories
Wednesday Weather on the go: Winter-like temperatures today, warmer conditions in sight
Top Stories
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Another cold front on the way!
Top Stories
Tuesday Weather on the go: Reg Flag Warning in effect today; winds and cooler temperatures return
Exclusive 9 Day forecast: Strong winds Tuesday afternoon
Monday Weather on the go: Above average today, cooler days in sight
Experts offer tips for fixing wind and hail damaged roofs before it turns into water damage
Video
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
9 Overtime
College Sports
Silver Star Nation
Puppy Picks
Top Stories
UIL boys high school basketball Area Round matchups set
Top Stories
Aggies hang tough with No. 8 Arizona State in extra-inning heartbreaker
Top Stories
Frenship ends Pebble Hills girls season in 6A Regional Quarterfinals
Video
El Paso Locomotive FC extends loan for Josué Aarón Gómez
Video
UTEP football spring drills to kick off on Tuesday, March 3
Edwards named C-USA Player of the Week
Video
Community
Hidden History
El Paso Proud
Let’s Cook El Paso
Wellness Wednesday
El Pawso Proud
Legal Matters
EPISD Daily Pledge
Get Moving
Top Stories
Summer Teen Academy for FBI accepting applications
Top Stories
Mariachis for moms happening in El Paso this May
Video
Mother speaks out after Supreme Court ruled family can’t sue Border Patrol Agent who shot, killed teenage son
Video
MSU Graduate named new CEO of Disney
Video
Annual Las Cruces Country Music Festival discontinued
KTSM Contests
Past Contest Winners
9 Stream
Studio 9
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Montana Vista Fire Department
Dog rescued off cliff in Montana Vista; now needs a home