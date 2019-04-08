Skip to content
Breaking News
Breaking News
Upper Valley church fire being investigated as possible arson
Mexico
Family holds vigil for teen killed by Border Patrol agent in 2010
Tariff threat could impact local jobs and expenses for taxpayers
Migrant advocates leery of Mexico security deal
Escobar: Let civilians process migrants
Welcome to ‘Little Havana’: Cuban migrants revitalize Juarez economy
More Mexico Headlines
Trial underway for man accused of killing Juarez boy, ‘Rafita’
Juarez authorities search for missing 14-year-old girl
ICE: Man accused of killing 5-month-old daughter unlawfully in U.S.
Juarez carpenter builds dream tree house in one day
Murder rate in Juarez reaches monthly eight-year high
Man walks from Brownsville to El Paso to explore U.S.-Mexico border
Juarez woman saves 100 homeless, abused dogs
In Juarez: Woman killed by Uber driver, men murdered outside hospital
Border militia group sets up on new property after kicked off old site
Juarez mayor: We will not tolerate criminal acts from migrants