Mall shooting

Skip to content
KTSM 9 News
El Paso
49°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
State
El Paso Strong
National
Military
Texas Politics
Immigration
Top Stories
Name of pedestrian killed in on Telshor Blvd. is released by Las Cruces Police
Top Stories
Judge issues amended orders in private border-wall lawsuit
Top Stories
Father of four arrested for allegedly beating his children and killing puppies in Anthony, NM
1 killed, 2 hurt in shooting at Westerly housing complex; suspect found dead
Man sentenced to death row in El Paso has sentence tossed for faulty jury instructions
Three El Paso area high school football players make Texas 6A All-State teams
Weather
Weather Cams
Weathering The Storm
Car Wash Forecast
Top Stories
Thursday Weather on the go: Another hard freeze this morning, more days in the 60s
Top Stories
Weather Authority Alert: Cold morning lows in the 20s today
Top Stories
Weather Authority Alert: Multiple days of hard freezes ahead, highs in the 40s today
Weather Authority Alert: El Paso falls to a hard freeze Tuesday night
Weekend Weather on the go: Warm Saturday, strong cold front comes in Sunday
El Pasoans wake up to a foggy morning
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
9 Overtime
College Sports
Silver Star Nation
2019 UFG
Puppy Picks
Top Stories
Three El Paso area high school football players make Texas 6A All-State teams
Top Stories
NM State routs UAPB in Gilyard’s debut
Top Stories
Cox inks with Idaho football
Former UTEP Miner Evan Gilyard eligible to play for NMSU Aggies basketball
List of players NMSU football signed for 2020 season
List of players UTEP football signed for 2020 season
Community
Buy Local
Border Report Tour
Let’s Cook El Paso
El Paso Proud
El Pawso Proud
Wellness Wednesday
Legal Matters
EPISD Daily Pledge
Get Moving
Cutting Edge
Clear the Shelters
KTSM Hunger Fighters
9 Stream
Top Stories
Local climate activists continue to fight, change proposed El Paso Electric deal
Top Stories
Extreme Weather Task Force needs donations for freezing temps
Sun City Express train gears up at Winterfest
El Paso County Constable’s Office awarded grant for more safety gear
Luminarias light up Scenic Drive
Studio 9
Texas Mass Violence
KTSM Contests
Contests
Home for The Holiday 2019
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life!
Past Contest Winners
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
1 dead, at least 2 injured in Westerly apartment complex shooting; suspect dead
Mall shooting
Four injured in shooting at San Antonio Mall; two are in critical condition