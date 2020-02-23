Luna County

Skip to content
KTSM 9 News
El Paso
48°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
State
El Paso Strong
National
Military
Border Report
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
IHOP set to celebrate Pancake Day with free short stack Tuesday
Top Stories
El Pasoan selected for charitable heart valve procedure
Video
Top Stories
Plan for overnight closures on US 54 in South El Paso
Most Wanted Fugitives for February 23
Juarez radio personality slain in front of her home
Video
Juarez unrest continues as police are targeted
Video
Weather
Weather Cams
Weathering The Storm
Car Wash Forecast
Top Stories
Monday Weather on the go: Above average today, cooler days in sight
Top Stories
Experts offer tips for fixing wind and hail damaged roofs before it turns into water damage
Video
Top Stories
Friday Weather on the go: Rain chances return, below average day
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Rain chances return
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Windy conditions expected Thursday
Exclusive 9 Day forecast: Next cold front on its way
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
9 Overtime
College Sports
Silver Star Nation
Puppy Picks
Top Stories
Eastwood girls wrestling welcomed home with state championship in hand
Video
Top Stories
Flores homers, UTEP picks up win over Omaha
Video
Top Stories
Gonzales hits for cycle, Aggies sweep Iona
Video
Aggies fight off UTRGV, clinch outright WAC regular season title
Video
‘Discover Your Path Tour’ makes way through Borderland on tour of United States
Video
Eastwood knocks off Hanks to win first Class 5A girls wrestling state championship
Video
Community
Hidden History
El Paso Proud
Let’s Cook El Paso
Wellness Wednesday
El Pawso Proud
Legal Matters
EPISD Daily Pledge
Get Moving
Top Stories
IHOP set to celebrate Pancake Day with free short stack Tuesday
Top Stories
Church-goers attend active shooter training; feel churches are at risk of attacks
Video
Regional artwork now being displayed at El Paso International Airport
Video
New William Beaumont Army Medical Center nearly completed
Video
To show impact of bullying, mom shares video of son, 9, saying he wants to die
Video
KTSM Contests
Past Contest Winners
9 Stream
Studio 9
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Luna County
Man dies after leading police on chase throughout Deming and Luna County