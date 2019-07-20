lincoln park

Skip to content
KTSM
El Paso
94°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
State
National
Military
Texas Politics
Immigration
Top Stories
Lawmakers want drug cartels’ hands out of migrant smuggling
Top Stories
Protest against Puerto Rican governor held in South-Central El Paso
Top Stories
Internship program helps youth growing out of foster care system
Crews recover man’s body from Socorro waterway
Las Cruces man convinced woman to invest in fake salsa business
Three stabbed in East El Paso overnight
Weather
Weather Cams
Top Stories
Friday Weather on the go: A hot weekend, storm chances increase by Sunday
Top Stories
Las Cruces activates cooling stations
Top Stories
Thursday Weather on the go: More rain and storm chances for the rest of the week
Wednesday Weather on the go: Another triple digit day, rain and storm chances stick around
Tuesday Weather on the go: Heat Advisory to go into effect, storm chances increase
Monday Weather on the go: A hot start to the week, more rain and storm chances this week
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
9 Overtime
National Sports
Silver Star Nation
Top Stories
Chihuahuas use long ball to capture 60th win this season
Top Stories
Padres to recall Luis Urías
Top Stories
Velasquez to make Locomotive FC debut against former team
Gatewood named to Rimington Trophy Award Watch List
Chihuahuas become first team to 200 home runs in win over Reno, 7-4
Darshawn McClellan joins UTEP men’s basketball staff
Community
Let’s Cook El Paso
El Paso Proud
Cutting Edge
El Pawso Proud
Clear the Shelters
KTSM Hunger Fighters
Top Stories
Internship program helps youth growing out of foster care system
Top Stories
New organization seeks to build platform for El Paso leaders
Top Stories
Las Cruces organization seeks donations, volunteers for annual school clothing drive
Give input on the future for the Wyler Aerial Tramway Project
El Paso ISD hosts free dance camp at Bowie High School
New online tool helps El Pasoans find lost pets
Studio 9
9 Stream
KTSM Contests
KEEP LOCAL KTSM
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
lincoln park
Protest against Puerto Rican governor held in South-Central El Paso