lina ortega

Skip to content
KTSM
El Paso
83°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
State
National
Military
Texas Politics
Immigration
Top Stories
Jon ‘Bones’ Jones claims to be unaware of battery charge, warrant until now
Top Stories
Segundo Barrio backpack drive underway
Top Stories
‘Loco’ Streetcar series begins Monday
Roswell firefighter dies following June fireworks blast
North Texas girl found safe after statewide Amber Alert
Serious injuries reported following East El Paso motorcycle crash
Weather
Weather Cams
Top Stories
El Paso sees record-breaking temperatures Sunday afternoon
Top Stories
Which Texas city claims the hottest temperature on record? And how hot was it?
Top Stories
Friday Weather on the go: A hot weekend, storm chances increase by Sunday
Las Cruces activates cooling stations
Thursday Weather on the go: More rain and storm chances for the rest of the week
Wednesday Weather on the go: Another triple digit day, rain and storm chances stick around
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
9 Overtime
National Sports
Silver Star Nation
Top Stories
Chihuahuas drop series finale to Isotopes
Top Stories
NMSU under fire for new policy regarding student-athletes
Top Stories
Chihuahuas top Isotopes in extra innings, 13-9
El Paso Locomotive FC, Real Monarchs SLC play to scoreless draw
Chihuahuas use long ball to capture 60th win this season
Padres to recall Luis Urías
Community
Let’s Cook El Paso
El Paso Proud
Cutting Edge
El Pawso Proud
Clear the Shelters
KTSM Hunger Fighters
Top Stories
Segundo Barrio backpack drive underway
Top Stories
The scoop on National Ice Cream Day deals in El Paso
Top Stories
Internship program helps youth growing out of foster care system
New organization seeks to build platform for El Paso leaders
Las Cruces organization seeks donations, volunteers for annual school clothing drive
Give input on the future for the Wyler Aerial Tramway Project
Studio 9
9 Stream
KTSM Contests
KEEP LOCAL KTSM
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
lina ortega
Segundo Barrio backpack drive underway