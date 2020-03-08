Skip to content
KTSM 9 News
El Paso
54°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
State
El Paso Strong
National
Military
Border Report
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Residents are being evacuated due to large wildfire in Beaver, Okla.
Video
Top Stories
No troops spotted yet at Paso Del Norte as anticipated
Video
Top Stories
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash, El Paso Police ask for help finding driver
Name released for deadly roll over crash in Northeast El Paso
People encouraged to replace batteries in smoke detectors ahead of daylight saving time
Military police to enforce ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy on the El Paso-Juarez border
Weather
Weather Cams
Top Stories
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Rain chances increase Sunday afternoon
Top Stories
Friday Weather on the go: Windy day today, weekend rain chances
Top Stories
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Rain chances increasing for Sunday
Thursday Weather on the go: Morning fog possible, pleasant day today, and weekend rain chances
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Rain chances return this weekend.
Wednesday Weather on the go: Morning rain continues, drier conditions in sight
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
9 Overtime
College Sports
Silver Star Nation
Puppy Picks
Top Stories
Gonzales extends on-base streak to 82 games in series finale loss at Texas A&M
Video
Top Stories
Club Leon battles back to defeat FC Juarez 4-1
Top Stories
Las Cruces, Onate advance to Quarterfinals of NMAA State Basketball Tournament
Video
Gallegos breaks UTEP freshman record for assists in season finale
Video
UTEP wins fourth straight at Rice, to play Marshall in C-USA Tournament
Video
Locomotive FC plays Orange County SC to scoreless draw in season opener
Community
Hidden History
El Paso Proud
Let’s Cook El Paso
Wellness Wednesday
El Pawso Proud
Legal Matters
EPISD Daily Pledge
Get Moving
Top Stories
Good deed on camera: Woman helps man pay traffic tickets at El Paso Municipal Court
Top Stories
East El Paso Alamo Draft House officially under construction
Panda Express putting money where the miracles are
El Paso experiencing a shortage of construction workers
Video
EPISD students compete in Special Olympics at Burges High School
Video
KTSM Contests
Past Contest Winners
9 Stream
Studio 9
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
liga mx
Club Leon battles back to defeat FC Juarez 4-1