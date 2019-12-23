Skip to content
KTSM 9 News
El Paso
49°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
State
El Paso Strong
National
Military
Texas Politics
Immigration
Top Stories
El Paso ranked in ‘least crowded flights’ around the country
Top Stories
115 million Americans to travel during holiday season
Top Stories
Texas nun spreads Christmas cheer to young migrants at tent camp in Mexico
Elderly woman injured when alleged drunk driver crashed into Northeast El Paso home
Got a real tree? El Paso County offers recycling service after Christmas Day
CBP pilot program places lives of asylum seekers in danger, lawsuit alleges
Weather
Weather Cams
Weathering The Storm
Car Wash Forecast
Top Stories
Monday Weather on the go: Cold morning lows, rain chances return this week
Top Stories
Friday Weather on the go: Another hard freeze, weekend warm up, and rain chances ahead
Top Stories
Thursday Weather on the go: Another hard freeze this morning, more days in the 60s
Weather Authority Alert: Cold morning lows in the 20s today
Weather Authority Alert: Multiple days of hard freezes ahead, highs in the 40s today
Weather Authority Alert: El Paso falls to a hard freeze Tuesday night
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
9 Overtime
College Sports
Silver Star Nation
2019 UFG
Puppy Picks
Top Stories
Hawaii uses late run to beat UTEP on national TV
Top Stories
Aggies get signature win in Jackson against Mississippi State
Top Stories
Eagles lead NFC East division after win over Cowboys
New Mexico State headed to Mississippi for date with Mississippi State
UTEP to open Diamond Head Classic against host Hawaii Sunday night
Red Storm tops Blue Thunder 42-41 in Greater El Paso Football Showcase
Community
Buy Local
Border Report Tour
Let’s Cook El Paso
El Paso Proud
El Pawso Proud
Wellness Wednesday
Legal Matters
EPISD Daily Pledge
Get Moving
Cutting Edge
Clear the Shelters
KTSM Hunger Fighters
9 Stream
Top Stories
El Paso ranked in ‘least crowded flights’ around the country
Top Stories
El Pasoan to receive multiple sclerosis treatment, gets message from retired NFL quarterback
Local climate activists continue to fight, change proposed El Paso Electric deal
Extreme Weather Task Force needs donations for freezing temps
Sun City Express train gears up at Winterfest
Studio 9
Texas Mass Violence
KTSM Contests
Contests
Home for The Holiday 2019
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life!
Past Contest Winners
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
least crowded flights
El Paso ranked in ‘least crowded flights’ around the country