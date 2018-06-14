Skip to content
KTSM
El Paso
88°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
State
National
Military
Education
Texas Politics
Crime
Immigration
Top Stories
El Paso native taking part in Baltic Operations exercise
Top Stories
Pro E-sports gamers swap roles with Ft. Bliss soldiers
Trump campaign charged $99k in late fees from El Paso rally
Fewer migrants coming to Juarez after crackdown
Las Cruces residents concerned over large commercial vehicles on residential roads
Weather
Weather Cams
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
Overtime
College Sports
Community
Let’s Cook El Paso
El Paso Proud
Cutting Edge
El Pawso Proud
Clear the Shelters
Studio 9
9 Stream
TV Schedule
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Upper Valley church fire being investigated as possible arson
Lcpd
Man steals $1,300 cell phone from Las Cruces Walmart
LCPD: Suspect in Mesilla Valley Mall stabbing hospitalized in El Paso
Man allegedly steals car with 5-year-old girl inside: Las Cruces Police
Alleged laptop thief commented on surveillance photo social media post
Man injured in Las Cruces motel shooting, another arrested
More Lcpd Headlines
El Paso man accused of buying girlfriend alcohol, beating her
Two cars hit pedestrian and flee in Las Cruces, police seek drivers
Las Cruces man accused of robbing his neighbor at gunpoint
Las Cruces man accused of stabbing ex-girlfriend’s current boyfriend
Las Cruces mother charged with making a false report after saying her son was missing
Sierra Middle School in Las Cruces was placed on shelter-in-place following threat
Las Cruces man shot, killed by LCPD officer following domestic violence call
Las Cruces man accused of stealing Dallas Cowboys jerseys, $900 of merchandise from Sears
Las Cruces police officer was attacked with bat prior to shooting of suspect, video shows
Missing Las Cruces woman found safe