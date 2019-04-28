Skip to content
Las Cruces
Las Cruces residents concerned over large commercial vehicles on residential roads
Weather Authority Alert: El Paso breaks record for coolest afternoon high in June
Man’s body found in Upper Valley canal; 8th in three days
Arkansas prison escapee released from Las Cruces jail due to clerical error
Las Cruces man killed in Eastern New Mexico crash
More Las Cruces Headlines
Las Cruces police seek men suspected of using stolen credit cards
Armed robbery suspect allegedly steals horses from Dona Ana arena
Las Cruces police officer cleared in Mesilla Valley Mall incident
Miss New Mexico from Las Cruces is runner up in Miss USA 2019 pageant
Man steals $1,300 cell phone from Las Cruces Walmart
Police search for missing 23-year-old man with ‘medical ailments’
Las Cruces school crossing guard celebrates 99th birthday
Las Cruces shoplifting suspect allegedly headbutts, kicks officer
Dona Ana County authorities search for missing 73-year-old man
El Paso man arrested in fatal head-on crash involving motorcycle