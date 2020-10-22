Las Cruces Museums

Skip to content
KTSM 9 News
El Paso
87°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
State
National
Washington-DC
Border Report
Coronavirus
Destination Texas
Top Stories
Franklin-Eastlake football game postponed, Bel Air-Ysleta canceled
Top Stories
Ho Ho No! Santa Claus won’t be coming to Macy’s this year
Top Stories
State of Chihuahua under ‘red’ alert due to rising cases in Juárez and other areas
Do I really need to wear a mask if I’m 6 feet away from others?
Blue Bell ice cream holiday favorite returns to grocery freezer aisles
US study shows low risk of contracting COVID-19 while flying
Video
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Top Stories
Police identify man killed in fatal crash on Edgemere and Lee Blvd., say he was reportedly intoxicated
Top Stories
Update: One man dead in Far East El Paso crash
Weather
Ask Monica
Weather Cams
Top Stories
Celina’s Thursday Forecast
Top Stories
Weather on the go: Temperatures will remain high Thursday before Friday’s cold-front arrives
Top Stories
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Winter weather is heading our way
Celina’s Wednesday Forecast
Weather on the go: El Paso expects a third day of record temperatures
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Two cold fronts tracking our way
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Silver Star Nation
Locomotive FC
National Sports
9 Overtime
Top Stories
Franklin-Eastlake football game postponed, Bel Air-Ysleta canceled
Top Stories
New Mexico State athletics eyes NBA-type bubble while it awaits governor approval to practice
Video
Top Stories
Locomotive FC finds comfort in tense playoff settings
Video
Americas cruises past Pebble Hills 36-17 in District 1-6A clash
Video
Canutillo-Del Valle football game canceled due to COVID-19
Video
UTEP transfer forward Kristian Sjolund eligible to play 2020-21 season
2020 UFG
Living Local
Back to School
El Pawso Proud
Legal Matters
El Paso Strong
Hispanic Heritage Month
Puppy Picks
2020 Mayorial Candidates
Top Stories
New report predicts hospital, ICU capacity in El Paso region will exceed in three weeks
Video
Top Stories
Water Tip Wednesday: Keep your pipes clear this season
Video
Top Stories
El Pasoans wait hours in drive-thru line to get free flu shots amid sharp coronavirus spike
Video
EPISD to delay in-person learning until Nov. 6
AAA Texas names El Paso bookstore as one of the greatest in the state
Día de los Muertos goes virtual this year
Studio 9
Promotions
GECU Money Smart Monday
Good Water Guy Giveaway
Bud Light-eria
Rocket Dog’s Dress-Up Showdown
Past Contest Winners
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Las Cruces Museums
Las Cruces Museums to temporarily close to the public starting Friday