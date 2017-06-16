Skip to content
KTSM
El Paso
88°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
State
National
Military
Education
Texas Politics
Crime
Immigration
Top Stories
El Paso native taking part in Baltic Operations exercise
Top Stories
Pro E-sports gamers swap roles with Ft. Bliss soldiers
Trump campaign charged $99k in late fees from El Paso rally
Fewer migrants coming to Juarez after crackdown
Las Cruces residents concerned over large commercial vehicles on residential roads
Weather
Weather Cams
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
Overtime
College Sports
Community
Let’s Cook El Paso
El Paso Proud
Cutting Edge
El Pawso Proud
Clear the Shelters
Studio 9
9 Stream
TV Schedule
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Upper Valley church fire being investigated as possible arson
Ktsm
UPDATE: YISD teacher cleared following investigation
El Paso’s National Weather Service radar down for first time in two decades
El Paso’s Celina Quintana joins the KTSM Weather Authority team
KTSM names El Paso’s Monica Cortez as new Chief Meteorologist
EPPD chief answers what took so long for body cams
More Ktsm Headlines
Affidavit: Man threatened mother with ax after stabbing father to death during fight
KTSM transmitter repaired, TV signal repaired
KTSM honored with six EMMA awards, four honorable mentions
City Attorney Firth Out at City Hall
Mighty Mujer Triathlon to be broadcast on-air, online
FBI zeroes in on suspects in Border Patrol agent death
More than a Tradition: FirstLight Federal Credit Union Sun Bowl Parade Brings Out the Best
Insta-Fame: Social Media and Small Business
Las Cruces rape suspect had 7 arrests in 10 months
UPDATE: More money approved for Spaceport America