Korean War

Skip to content
KTSM 9 News
El Paso
52°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
State
El Paso Strong
National
Military
Texas Politics
Immigration
Top Stories
Former Cielo Vista Walmart employee creates El Paso Strong light display
Top Stories
Rapper Post Malone gives away free Crocs at his old job in Southlake
Top Stories
Woman purchases baby shower gift, finds rifle inside the box
3 in Kentucky arrested after alleged selling of baby for $2,000
Former homeless couple receives ‘dream wedding’ from crowdfund
El Paso boxer making his way to a world championship title
Weather
Weather Cams
Weathering The Storm
Car Wash Forecast
Top Stories
Thursday Weather on the go: Winds return today, cold front arrives
Top Stories
Wednesday Weather on the go: Rain chances return, multiple windy days in sight
Top Stories
Tuesday Weather on the go: Warmer and calm today, rain and winds coming
Monday Weather on the go: Dry and calm conditions today, winds and rain return this week
Power outages reported throughout El Paso
Weather Authority Alert: Foggy morning, strong winds and rain return
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
9 Overtime
College Sports
Silver Star Nation
2019 UFG
Puppy Picks
Top Stories
Huntley accepts invitation to NFLPA Collegiate Bowl
Top Stories
El Paso boxer making his way to a world championship title
Top Stories
Thousands sign petitions demanding NFL remove former QB Michael Vick as Pro Bowl captain
Mayfield dropping to Class 5A in 2020
Locomotive FC unveils new kits for 2020 season
High school basketball highlights, scores Dec. 3
Community
Buy Local
Border Report Tour
Let’s Cook El Paso
El Paso Proud
El Pawso Proud
Wellness Wednesday
Legal Matters
EPISD Daily Pledge
Cutting Edge
Clear the Shelters
KTSM Hunger Fighters
Market 9
9 Stream
Top Stories
Former Cielo Vista Walmart employee creates El Paso Strong light display
Top Stories
Less pop up Christmas tree tents in the Borderland
End of an era: Shoppers, Employees of Silva’s Super Market react to store closing
El Pasoans invited to spectacular light display, holiday kickoff at TTUHSC
Lions and tigers and Santa, oh my!
Studio 9
Texas Mass Violence
KTSM Contests
Contests
Home for The Holiday 2019
Past Contest Winners
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Korean War
Local Army veteran with no children or family to be buried Friday at Fort Bliss